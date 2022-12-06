Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 17,876 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,876 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.39% of Cincinnati Financial worth $74,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $1,203,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CINF. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.33.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $107.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.66 and its 200-day moving average is $106.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.64 and a beta of 0.61. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -766.67%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

