Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 853.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,967,747 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761,357 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.16% of Shopify worth $61,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 790.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 978.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 352.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,680.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

Shopify Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $40.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average of $36.17. The company has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $153.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

