Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 542,413 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 760,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 542,413 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $69,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,710,306,000 after buying an additional 5,048,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,853,728,000 after buying an additional 1,750,719 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 135.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,889,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $361,731,000 after buying an additional 1,664,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,092,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,681 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 34.1% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,087,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $391,983,000 after purchasing an additional 784,420 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.90.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX opened at $81.97 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.54 and a 12 month high of $141.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,203,671 shares of company stock valued at $207,047,536 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

