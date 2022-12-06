MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 0.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.8% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.9% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 7.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,317.00.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $881.90 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,365.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $895.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $842.59. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.