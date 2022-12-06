Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 912.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $54.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.45 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.90.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.