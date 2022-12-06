Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Shares Sold by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter.

Mister Car Wash Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of MCW stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $19.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.68 million. Equities analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Mister Car Wash to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Mister Car Wash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. MKM Partners began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Casey Penn Lindsay sold 142,127 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $1,240,768.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 71.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

