Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,665 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $16,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.20.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Moody’s stock opened at $291.30 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $403.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $267.94 and a 200-day moving average of $281.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

