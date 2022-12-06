MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,573 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 17.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 1.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 1.4% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MP opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a current ratio of 18.15. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $60.19.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. MP Materials had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 50.81%. The business had revenue of $124.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen cut their price target on MP Materials to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.39.

In other news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 146,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $4,707,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,159,250 shares in the company, valued at $37,142,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $534,435.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,707.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 146,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $4,707,797.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,159,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,142,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,924 shares of company stock worth $10,238,467 over the last 90 days. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

