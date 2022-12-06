Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.33.

MUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $735,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 150,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $7,578,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,578,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $735,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,199.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,754 shares of company stock worth $14,117,095 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Murphy Oil Trading Down 3.1 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 13.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Murphy Oil by 6.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 36.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 1.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $44.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.16. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.51 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 16.84%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.