Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

MBIO has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Mustang Bio from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Mustang Bio to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

NASDAQ MBIO opened at $0.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97. Mustang Bio has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.58.

Mustang Bio ( NASDAQ:MBIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mustang Bio will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 42.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Mustang Bio by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,449,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,470 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 471.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 724.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 132,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 116,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

