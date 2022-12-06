Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 44.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 10.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 169,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,882,000 after buying an additional 16,682 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,223,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,864,572,000 after buying an additional 629,428 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter worth approximately $713,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 22.4% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.79.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $67.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.97. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $70.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,372,627.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $740,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,372,627.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,190. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.