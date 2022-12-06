Nasdaq (NDAQ) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/28/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/15/2022 – Nasdaq was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “neutral” rating.

11/15/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $58.00.

11/14/2022 – Nasdaq is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $57.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $65.00 to $71.00.

11/9/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $70.00.

11/2/2022 – Nasdaq was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $66.00.

10/20/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $64.00 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $80.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2022 – Nasdaq was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $65.00.

10/12/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Nasdaq is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $66.00 to $64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Nasdaq is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $67.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.97. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.04%.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,372,627.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,509.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $740,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,372,627.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,896 shares of company stock worth $2,006,190. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 15.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 5.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,439,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 30.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 54.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

