National Bank Financial Weighs in on Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note issued on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.56 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $14.08 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2023 earnings at $13.64 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BMO. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$150.94.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 1.0 %

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Shares of BMO opened at C$133.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$90.06 billion and a PE ratio of 7.97. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$113.73 and a 52-week high of C$154.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$126.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$127.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $1.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Stories

