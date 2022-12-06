National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,707 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.14% of National Instruments worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in National Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in National Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Instruments by 5,855.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $54,864.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,994,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $54,864.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,137 shares of company stock valued at $124,665. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NATI opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.07. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $427.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.71 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Equities research analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.14.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

