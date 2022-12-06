Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 52,628 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,628 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Black Knight worth $13,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 5.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 7.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 78.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 212.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Black Knight in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $59.97 on Tuesday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.55.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

