Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $15,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 15,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in SBA Communications by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $293.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.12 and a beta of 0.47. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $236.20 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $276.79 and its 200 day moving average is $308.67.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $323.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $286.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $345.60.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

