Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $16.60 Million Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 222,156 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,020 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $16,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the second quarter worth about $238,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 77.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 12,410 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $374,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 410.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 67,750 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 95.4% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THO opened at $85.05 on Tuesday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.26 and a 1-year high of $110.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.68.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.02. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. THOR Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.74%.

THO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Argus lowered THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on THOR Industries from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on THOR Industries to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.88.

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

