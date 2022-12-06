Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,013 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.13% of Clarivate worth $12,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 64,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $25.63.

In related news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder acquired 208,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $2,418,746.13. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 208,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,746.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Clarivate news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder purchased 208,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,746.13. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 208,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,746.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 737,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,733,171.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

CLVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clarivate from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

