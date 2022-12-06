Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 13,167 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 308,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,167 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in BCE were worth $15,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in BCE by 1.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in BCE by 12.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of BCE by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of BCE by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.99 and a 200-day moving average of $48.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.56.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.81%.

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.18.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

