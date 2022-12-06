Natixis Advisors L.P. Takes $13.24 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $13,241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,370,144,000 after purchasing an additional 161,088 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 897,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,419,328,000 after buying an additional 56,023 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,398,438,000 after buying an additional 133,080 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 611,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $967,130,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 456,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,575,000 after acquiring an additional 180,835 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 2.1 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,570.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,776.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,508.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1,484.72.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,819.56.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.



