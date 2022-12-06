Natixis Boosts Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Natixis raised its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Tenable were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 15,138 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $4,149,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 34,712 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable stock opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.48. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $106,486.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,797.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $106,486.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,797.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $77,065.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,459.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,608 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,959 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TENB shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tenable from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

