Natixis Invests $1.10 Million in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Natixis bought a new stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in California Resources by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 144,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after buying an additional 19,486 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in California Resources by 54.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 230,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 80,820 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in California Resources by 6.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in California Resources by 7.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $552,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded California Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on California Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

California Resources Price Performance

California Resources Increases Dividend

California Resources stock opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. California Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average of $43.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 7.81%.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

