Natixis Invests $1.12 Million in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 20.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 1.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 78,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Lear by 26.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Lear by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $167,739.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $167,739.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $69,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,012.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,114 shares of company stock worth $6,040,402 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lear Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lear from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Lear to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.54.

LEA opened at $134.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.49. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $114.67 and a 52 week high of $195.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.19. Lear had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.79%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Stories

