New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

New Fortress Energy Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of NFE opened at $47.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.71. New Fortress Energy has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $63.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.58). New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $731.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

Institutional Trading of New Fortress Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFE. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,372,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,862 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 153.9% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,946,000 after acquiring an additional 724,709 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,342,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 579.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 522,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after acquiring an additional 445,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 243.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after acquiring an additional 300,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

