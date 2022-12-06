NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 2,533 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 42,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter worth about $1,619,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 251,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,043 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Stock Down 11.2 %

VFC stock opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $26.46 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average of $39.91.

V.F. Increases Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VFC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on V.F. to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on V.F. from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on V.F. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

