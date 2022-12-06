NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 13.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 18.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter worth about $677,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 9.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Down 0.8 %

FHN opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.07. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $875.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

