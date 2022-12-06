NewEdge Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,660 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 360.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $127.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $91.51 and a 52 week high of $127.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVO. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $717.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

