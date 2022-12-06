NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 2,533 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in V.F. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in V.F. by 0.6% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 37,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 4.3% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC stock opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.91. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $26.46 and a 12-month high of $78.17.

V.F. Increases Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. Analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on V.F. from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen dropped their target price on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

