NewEdge Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,395 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 7,676 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.24. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

