Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NXST. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 662,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,866,000 after buying an additional 161,170 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 7,957.5% during the 1st quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,106,000 after buying an additional 136,789 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,275,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,184,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 434,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,748,000 after buying an additional 80,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NXST opened at $181.38 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $139.69 and a one year high of $204.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NXST shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,887.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,540 shares in the company, valued at $17,627,651.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Elizabeth Ryder sold 2,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,887.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,627,651.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,333 shares of company stock worth $8,770,823. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

