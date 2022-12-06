Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 15,128 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 169,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,128 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 608.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 49,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 42,170 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $97.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

CZR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.19.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.74 per share, with a total value of $1,118,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,223.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

