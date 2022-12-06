Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 38,794 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,794 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.62% of Eventbrite worth $6,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Eventbrite by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Eventbrite by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 1,911,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,240,000 after purchasing an additional 295,405 shares during the period. Tenere Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 675.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 104,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 91,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Eventbrite from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Eventbrite Price Performance

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $712.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.52. Eventbrite, Inc. has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $18.15.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $67.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.48 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 30.61%. Equities analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Eventbrite Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

Further Reading

