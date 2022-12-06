Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 4,033 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,929 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,043,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,175,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,284,883,000 after acquiring an additional 442,979 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,545,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,764,211,000 after acquiring an additional 221,845 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,418,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,722,223,000 after acquiring an additional 269,888 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,978,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,409,072,000 after acquiring an additional 673,872 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.15.

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $150.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $187.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.46, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

