Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,167 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth $53,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDU. Bank of America cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

NYSE MDU opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.67. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.41%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

