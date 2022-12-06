Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,530 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.26% of EVERTEC worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in EVERTEC by 1,363.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in EVERTEC by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EVTC shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $51.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.52%.

About EVERTEC

(Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.