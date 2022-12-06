Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,151 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in ITT were worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the second quarter worth $35,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.43. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $105.01.

ITT Announces Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $753.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.17 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 12.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. ITT’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ITT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on ITT to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.80.

About ITT

(Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.