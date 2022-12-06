Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,091 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.12% of ONE Gas worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in ONE Gas by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ONE Gas by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Price Performance

NYSE:OGS opened at $73.31 on Tuesday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.64 and a 52 week high of $92.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.26.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $359.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 62.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $61,264.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OGS shares. Guggenheim lowered ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on ONE Gas from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ONE Gas from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ONE Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.40.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.