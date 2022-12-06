Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stock Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,935 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,917 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.27% of First Merchants worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRME. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Merchants Stock Performance

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. First Merchants Co. has a 52 week low of $34.07 and a 52 week high of $46.12.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRME shares. Stephens boosted their target price on First Merchants to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on First Merchants from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Merchants in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Merchants news, Director Charles E. Schalliol sold 24,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $1,085,142.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other First Merchants news, Director Charles E. Schalliol sold 24,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $1,085,142.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $140,576.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,891.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Featured Articles

