Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,670 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,169 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $244,119,000 after buying an additional 72,608 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 28.4% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 18,879 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY opened at $84.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.37 and a 200 day moving average of $73.03. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $112.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,633 shares of company stock worth $31,923,616 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.