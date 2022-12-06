Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.25% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 43,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Down 1.4 %

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $961,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,717,161.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $36,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,641.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $961,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,717,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,134,782. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 208.11%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Read More

