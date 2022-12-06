Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.25% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 43,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.
NUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.24 and a beta of 1.23.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 208.11%.
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.
