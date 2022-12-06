Nordea Investment Management AB Has $5.15 Million Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,789 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.11% of Brunswick worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 492.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.38.

Brunswick Stock Down 2.1 %

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Shares of BC stock opened at $72.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.55 and its 200-day moving average is $72.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.57. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $103.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 17.51%.

About Brunswick

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.