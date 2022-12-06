Nordea Investment Management AB Has $5.60 Million Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,017 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Polaris were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PII. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 33.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after buying an additional 922,101 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth $88,949,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Polaris by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after purchasing an additional 532,947 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter valued at $19,887,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Polaris by 39.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,948,000 after purchasing an additional 91,256 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PII stock opened at $110.66 on Tuesday. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $127.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.16 and its 200-day moving average is $107.59.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.40. Polaris had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PII. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Polaris from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

