Nordea Investment Management AB Has $5.62 Million Stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MBUU. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 128.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 5,752.4% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.61. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $72.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.32.
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
