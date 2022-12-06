Nordea Investment Management AB Has $5.80 Million Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,474 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.16% of Tempur Sealy International worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 149,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 72,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth $1,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $2,624,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 847,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,242,782.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TPX opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average is $26.30. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $48.97.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,393.65%. Equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 14.13%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

