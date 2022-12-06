Nordea Investment Management AB Has $6.10 Million Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,670 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 376.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Best Buy by 242.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.44.

In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 392,633 shares of company stock valued at $31,923,616 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BBY opened at $84.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.03. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $112.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.69%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

