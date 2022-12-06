Nordea Investment Management AB Has $6.15 Million Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,635 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.13% of Silgan worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Silgan by 110.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Silgan by 58.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Silgan by 439.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Silgan by 65.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $54.59.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Silgan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

