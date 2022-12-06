Nordea Investment Management AB Has $6.15 Million Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,635 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.13% of Silgan worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Silgan by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 547,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after buying an additional 18,377 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Silgan by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 23,132 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Silgan by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,849,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,537,000 after purchasing an additional 125,121 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Silgan by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 933,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLGN opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.98. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.39. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 6.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.78%.

SLGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Silgan from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Silgan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Silgan from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

