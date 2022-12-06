Nordea Investment Management AB Has $6.41 Million Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,864 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.24% of Progyny worth $6,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,532,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,053 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 64.1% during the first quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 1,252,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,363,000 after buying an additional 489,179 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 13.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,116,000 after buying an additional 429,385 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth approximately $23,652,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 23.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,644,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,766,000 after buying an additional 307,036 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.00. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $2,674,559.34. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $2,674,559.34. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $276,036.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 371,704 shares in the company, valued at $15,503,773.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,593 shares of company stock worth $12,849,388 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

