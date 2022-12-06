Nordea Investment Management AB Has $6.50 Million Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.17% of MGIC Investment worth $6,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 87,240.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.08.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average is $13.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

