Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 99,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 35,425 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Stock Down 1.9 %

Western Digital stock opened at $34.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $69.36. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). Western Digital had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDC. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Western Digital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wedbush cut their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Stories

